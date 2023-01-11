17-year-old Vermont student sentence to (12) months for Burglary

Seventeen-year-old student of Vermont charged with Burglary

L’orennie James, a 17-year-old student of Vermont was arrested and charged on 08.01.23 with the offence of Burglary.

James is accused of entering the dwelling house of a resident in Penniston as a trespasser and stole several items belonging to the resident. The items were stolen between 01.11.22 and the 21.11.22.

James appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, January 9, 2023 to answer the charge and pled guilty. He was sentence to twelve (12) months at His Majesty Prison.

Below are police reports on other crimes.

Labourer charged with Wounding.

On 7.1.23, Police arrested and charged Reshaka Ashton, 31 years Labourer of Barrouallie with the offence of Wounding. The accused allegedly wounded a 31 years old Labourer of the same address by striking him on his forehead and left hand with a piece of steel pipe. The incident occurred in Barrouallie on 3.8.22.

Ashton is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Fisherman charged with wounding.

On 7.01.23 Police arrested and charged Sheldon Bowens, a 32 years old Fisherman of Petit Bordel for unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 17 years old Fisherman of the same address by striking him on his head with a bottle. The incident occurred on the 27.12.22.

Bowens appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, January 9, 2023 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to contact the Virtual Complainant. The matter was adjourned to 18.01.23.

Labourer charged with Handling Stolen Goods.

On 8.01.23, Police arrested and charged Dexrane Butcher, 18 years old Labourer of Vermont with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

Butcher is accused of knowing or believing one (1) black TCL 19” Television to be stolen goods, he did dishonestly receive the same for his own benefit. The incident occurred in Petit Bordel on the 27.12.22

Butcher appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, January 9, 2023 to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1500.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned to 12.1.23 and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for hearing.

Questelles Labourer charged Handling stolen Goods

On 8.1.2023, Police arrested and charged Glen Butcher, a 28 years old Labourer of Questelles with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

The defendant is accused of knowing or believing one (1) grey and blue Energy Jigsaw to be stolen goods, he did dishonestly receive the same for his own benefit. The incident occurred in Penniston between 1.11.22 and 21.11.22.

Butcher appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court Monday, January 9, 2023 to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1500.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned to 12.01.23 and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for hearing.

Source : RSVGPF