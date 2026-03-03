17-yro charged in violent stabbing incident after victim’s death

A seventeen-year-old student named Doriel Duncan was recently apprehended and charged for a violent stabbing that occurred in November 2024.

The legal proceedings gained new momentum after the victim passed away following a lengthy period of hospitalization.

According to police reports, the defendant allegedly used a knife to wound the other teenager in the neck during an altercation in Peters Hope.

During a court appearance in March 2026, the accused was released on bail under specific conditions, including regular check-ins with local authorities.

The judicial process is set to continue with a scheduled hearing in April to address the severity of the incident.