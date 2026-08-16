17-yro girl injured in shooting near Grenadines wharf

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING AT GRENADINES WHARF

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the Grenadines Wharf during the early hours of Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 a.m., a firearm was discharged at a motor vehicle as persons were leaving the area.

A 17-year-old female sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she received medical treatment. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist investigators to contact the police.

Further information will be provided where appropriate as the investigation progresses.