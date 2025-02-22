17,000 Brits claim they were injured or a relative was killed by Covid jabs

More than 17,000 Brits now claim they have been injured or have had loved ones killed by a Covid jab, according to the latest Government data.

Despite ministers’ promises of compensation for those harmed by the vaccines, only 194 have received damages from the official Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.

It comes as US scientists from Yale University identified an alarming syndrome linked to mRNA jabs, those made by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna and which have become the most common type of Covid vaccine used in Britain.

Called ‘post-vaccination syndrome’, the condition appears to cause brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus and exercise intolerance, the researchers reported.

Some sufferers also show distinct biological changes, including differences in immune cells and the presence of coronavirus proteins in their blood, years after taking the shot.

The condition is also said to increase the risk of reawakening a dormant virus called Epstein-Barr, which can cause flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and nerve issues.

The full results of the small study have not yet been published or peer reviewed, and the authors emphasised the results ‘are still a work in progress.’

There are no figures for the number of potential post-vaccination syndrome patients in Britain.

However, Government data has recorded the number of people applying for compensation for injuries and deaths they believe to be caused by the jabs.

The latest figures, published by Parliament last month, show a total of 17,379 applications had been made to the UK’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme as of November last year, with at least 70 of these related to deaths.

The controversial scheme predates the Covid jabs, and offers some victims of vaccine injuries and deaths a one-off payment of £120,000.

It has been widely criticised for requiring patients to be at least 60 per cent disabled by their injuries in order to qualify for a payout — for example losing a limb, a sense like your sight, or complete paralysis.

Just over £23.2million has been paid out to claimants according to the latest Government figures.

The remainder were for the non-mRNA AstraZeneca jab, which was linked to a devastating blood clot reaction missed in the original trials, known to have killed dozens of Brits, or for patients who received more than one type of Covid vaccine.

Applications to the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme have soared in recent years.

Data shows 9,554 applications were received in 2024, up 70 per cent on the previous year (5,611) and more than triple the figure in 2022 (2,828).

This is a colossal increase compared to the decade prior to the rollout of Covid jabs, when the scheme only saw between 50 and 102 applications per year.

The NHS’s latest breakdown found that between November 2021 and October last year, only 685 claims for non-Covid vaccines have been received, compared to 16,824 Covid jab applications.

Covid-jab related payments had been made for conditions such as allergic reactions, pneumonia, vision loss, facial paralysis, rare bleeding disorders, nerve damage, lung damage, heart damage, blood clots and stroke.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme is to offer the public faith that, should they suffer a rare side effect, they will receive support. It is hoped that this will encourage more Brits to take up the jabs.