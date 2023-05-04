Residents affected by the 2021 volcano eruption are still receiving assistance from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through a variety of programs.

The Farm Skills Internship Programme, run by the Ministry of Social Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, is the most recent program. The program will begin on May 2, 2023.

The program is projected to serve 171 people from Orange Hill to Fancy in the north. It will include both theoretical and practical lessons on agricultural productivity.

The Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, encouraged participants to apply what they had learned and to focus on building enterprises and niche markets.

The Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Minister of Social Development, stated that in addition to the technical assistance provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, the program will address seedling production, crop farming, land preparation, crop establishment, basic agro-processing, and the use of improved modern technology.

The World Bank-funded three-month program will be held at the Orange Hill Agriculture Station.

Source : API