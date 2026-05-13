1,766 students to sit CPEA in SVG on 13-14 May

A total of 1,766 students is registered to take the finals of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) on May 13 and 14, 2026. The examinations will be hosted across 18 centers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s number of candidates is an increase from the 1,691 students who participated last year, with the current group consisting of 892 females and 874 males.

Administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council, the CPEA is the crucial evaluation for students concluding their primary education.

Over the two days of testing, students will sit for multiple-choice papers in Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts, and Science.

The final results are expected to be released in June 2026, after which the Ministry of Education will carry out the secondary school placement process.