St Vincent Times understands that J’Quan Sam, an 18-year-old Peruvian Vale resident, has died.

The 18-year-old was brought to the Levi Latham Health Center earlier this afternoon after being discovered comatose on Peruvian Vale Beach, according to One News St. Vincent.

Passers-by on the beach discovered Sam’s body, according to the online site.

Sam was rushed from Levi Latham Health Center to Kingstown’s Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for further medical examination; he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding Sam’s death are presently being investigated.