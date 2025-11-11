18k corals replanted in SVG waters have died

Nearly 18,000 carefully replanted corals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have perished due to escalating ocean temperatures, highlighting the urgent threat of climate change to marine ecosystems.

Despite receiving initial support from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government to source more resilient corals from St. Lucia, bureaucratic delays have hampered progress.

Dr. Owen Day, Director of Clear Caribbean, revealed the shocking loss of coral populations that were painstakingly restored as part of a critical marine conservation initiative.

“What we’re witnessing is a direct consequence of climate change,” Dr. Day explained, his voice tinged with both frustration and determination.

The organization is now exploring innovative strategies to rebuild marine resilience, including an ambitious plan to introduce more heat-tolerant coral species from other Caribbean nations.

Dr. Day emphasized the critical need for regional collaboration, noting that the process of transferring coral species is complex and requires significant coordination.