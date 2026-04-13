19-Year-Old Identified in Buccament Death

Police Investigating the Death of Adult Male Discovered in Buccament

April 13, 2026 – Kingstown: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male whose body was discovered motionless in Buccament just after 9:30 a.m. on April 12, 2026.

Police received a report that the body had been discovered in Buccament with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Perrance Matthews, a 19-year-old vendor of Layou.

A District Medical Officer visited the scene and officially pronounced him dead. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact: Police Emergency: 999/911 or Police Control at (784) 457-1211; Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.