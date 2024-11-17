2-3 Inches of Rain Forecast For SVG, Flash Flood Watch in Effect

Pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as unstable conditions affect our islands. Rainfall accumulations of 50-75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the next 24 hours.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils from previous rainfall events, the weather advisory for a low risk of flooding which is already in effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines has been upgraded to a flash-flood watch and will remain in effect until 12:00 Noon, Monday 18th, November 2024.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant or discontinued or downgraded if the threat of flooding decreases.