Vincentian Nationals Charged in Series of Armed Robberies Across GTA

2 Toronto brothers charged in connection with series of armed retail robberies in the GTA and beyond

Two St Vincent (Vincentain) nationals, Clinten Creese and Troy Creese, are facing several charges following an investigation into a series of armed retail robberies in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding areas.

Between July 14 and 25, Toronto police responded to six takeover-style robberies in the GTA and beyond, using knives and firearms.

An unknown number of suspects entered stores and used zip ties, knives, and firearms to control victims and commit robberies. They allegedly removed money from cash registers and lottery tickets.

In one of the robberies, a suspect fired a handgun at a victim attempting to flee but missed. In all cases, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.

Toronto Police’s Hold Up Squad, York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and South Simcoe Police Service launched an investigation and identified two of the suspects.

They were arrested on August 2 and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, three counts each of robbery with a firearm, robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, forcible confinement, and six counts of disguise with intent.

Toronto Press Release Below

The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of two arrests made in a Retail Robbery investigation.

Between Sunday, July 14, 2024 and Thursday, July 25, 2024, police responded to a series of six take-over style robberies using knives and firearms in the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding jurisdictions.

It is alleged that:

the two identified suspects and other unidentified suspects entered stores and used zip ties, knives, and firearms to control victims and commit robberies

they took money from cash registers and lottery tickets

during one of the robberies, a suspect fired a handgun at a victim attempting to flee, but missed

the suspects then fled the locations in their vehicle

Members of the Hold Up Squad commenced an investigation with the help of York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the South Simcoe Police Service and were able to identify two of the suspects. On Friday, August 2, 2024, members of the Hold Up Squad located the two suspects and placed them under arrest.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, with the assistance of officers from 31 Division, five Criminal Code Search Warrants were executed in relation to the investigation. As a result, clothing worn during the robberies was located.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects were also responsible for two Break and Enter occurrences on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in 31 Division.

Clinten Creese, 27, of Toronto, was charged with:

three counts of Robbery with a Firearm three counts of Robbery while Armed with an Offensive Weapon Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence six counts of Disguise with Intent three counts of Forcible Confinement

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 10 a.m., in room 106.

Troy Creese, 21, of Toronto, was charged with:

three counts of Robbery with a Firearm three counts of Robbery while Armed with an Offensive Weapon Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence six counts of Disguise with intent three counts of Forcible Confinement

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 10 a.m., in room 106.

Several unidentified suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.