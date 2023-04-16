ADVERT
Download Our App
Sunday, April 16

2 earthquakes were recorded near Guadeloupe on Sunday morning

Lee Yan LaSur
Earthquakes recorded near Caribbean islands

Another earthquake, near Guadeloupe

On Sunday morning, two earthquakes were recorded near the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has been detected southeast of Guadeloupe. According to the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC), it happened about 7:22 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 85 km.

According to the UWI SRC’s Automatic Earthquake Location, the quake struck:

Guadeloupe, 50 km SE of Point-à-Pitre

Dominica, Roseau, 65 kilometers NNE

Martinique, Fort-de-France, 143 km, N

Dominica and Antigua reported feeling it.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antigua earlier today at 5:49 a.m., with adjacent islands including Saint Kitts & Nevis and Guadeloupe.

 

Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply