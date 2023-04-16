2 earthquakes were recorded near Guadeloupe on Sunday morning

Another earthquake, near Guadeloupe

On Sunday morning, two earthquakes were recorded near the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has been detected southeast of Guadeloupe. According to the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC), it happened about 7:22 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 85 km.

According to the UWI SRC’s Automatic Earthquake Location, the quake struck:

Guadeloupe, 50 km SE of Point-à-Pitre

Dominica, Roseau, 65 kilometers NNE

Martinique, Fort-de-France, 143 km, N

Dominica and Antigua reported feeling it.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antigua earlier today at 5:49 a.m., with adjacent islands including Saint Kitts & Nevis and Guadeloupe.