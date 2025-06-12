Tomorrow Fruit and Veg Blow out Sale

Vincentian consumers will benefit from a 20% or more discount on all fruits and vegetables tomorrow (Friday) in a massive sale at the Geest Shed.

The fruits and vegetables range from apples, berries, cabbages, carrots, corn, beet roots, and much more.

The sale time begins at midday. Customers are asked to bring along their own reusable bags in keeping with the environmentally friendly mandate of this initiative.

A European Union-owned company assembled the commodities.

This first container seeks to provide valid insight which will assist in the establishment of an EU-SVG return supply chain.