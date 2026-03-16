20-yrs On – The Unsolved Murder of Glenn Jackson

This month marks a somber 20-year milestone in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the nation reflects on the assassination of Glenn Jackson, a man whose life and tragic death forever altered the country’s political and media landscape.

A grim discovery On March 6, 2006, the nation was plunged into shock when Jackson, the inaugural press secretary for Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, was found dead in his vehicle. His body was discovered just a short distance from his home in the affluent Cane Garden area, near the capital city of Kingstown. Jackson’s cause of death was later confirmed by the St. Vincent Police Department as a single gunshot wound.

Jackson was much more than a political staffer; he was a formidable political figure and a “beacon of professionalism”. As the voice of the government, he was respected for his articulate speech and his ability to make complex political issues accessible to the general public.

Beyond his official duties, Jackson was known as a credible voice who strengthened the relationship between public officials and the media. He was also a dedicated advocate for social causes, constantly striving to improve the living conditions of everyday citizens.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who shared a close camaraderie with Jackson, famously questioned at the time, “Who would harbour the intention to eliminate Glenn?”

Despite the high-profile nature of the crime, the quest for justice remains a “painful reminder” for the nation.

A 25-year-old man from Sion Hill, Francis Williams, was eventually accused of the murder. However, the case collapsed when Williams was acquitted due to what High Court Judge Frederick Bruce-Lyle described as “terrible” work by investigators.

Following the acquittal, the official investigation was closed, leaving the circumstances and motivations behind the violent act shrouded in mystery.

Twenty years later, the questions surrounding Jackson’s murder remain unanswered. His death not only left a gap in the nation’s leadership but also ignited ongoing discussions regarding the safety and protection of public figures.