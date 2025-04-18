210 Police Officers Complete Leadership Training with Sandals Corporate University

Over 200 Police Officers Complete Landmark Sandals Corporate University Leadership Training

In a landmark collaboration between law enforcement and Sandals Resorts, 210 senior officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have successfully completed an intensive leadership training programme designed and delivered by the Sandals Corporate University (SCU).

Their achievement was celebrated on Thursday, March 13, at Sandals Montego Bay, marking a significant step in strengthening leadership within the force and reinforcing the critical link between security and Jamaica’s tourism industry.

Spearheaded by Sandals and Beaches Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, the leadership training programme was developed through discussions between the JCF and the tourism business community in St. James to enhance leadership skills within the force.

The intensive training session equipped JCF officers with key leadership and self-development principles, strengthening their ability to lead effectively within their ranks and engage with the public.

This first cohort represents the successful completion of the pilot phase, which trained over 50 percent of the leadership team of 400 officers from the Area One division—comprising Trelawny, St. James, Hanover and Westmoreland. The training was conducted over 10 days, from November 11, 2024, to January 9, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang commended the Sandals Corporate University and highlighted the reduction in crime that Area One is now experiencing.

“Area One has seen the largest reduction in homicides this year, particularly over the last eight weeks,” Dr. Chang stated. If this trend continues, the area will have recorded just over 100 homicides across all four parishes this year—compared to last year, when St. James alone exceeded that number.

Meanwhile, the Security Minister also applauded the SCU, emphasising what he indicated was its growing national significance.

“Knowing the history of Sandals, I am confident that the Sandals Corporate University will soon become one of Jamaica’s most important educational institutions. It is a pleasure and a privilege to have the police force being part of the groups that are working with the Sandals Corporate University,” Dr. Chang said.

The Importance of Security in Tourism

Commissioner of Police Dr. Kevin Blake added that the SCU’s initiative underscores the importance Sandals places on security in the tourism industry.

“I want to acknowledge the visionary leadership of Sandals and the wider St. James tourism business community for this outstanding example of corporate responsibility and their deep understanding of security’s role in protecting this essential industry,” Commissioner Blake stated.

During the event, Sandals’ Executive Chairman, Stewart presented the graduating officers with their certifications, stressing that the programme is not just about learning new concepts, it’s about transforming leadership in Jamaica.

“Your leadership will continue to shape the future of this country,” Stewart told the JCF leaders. “Tourism is a key pillar of our economy, and the JCF’s role in safeguarding this sector is absolutely paramount. This ecosystem thrives on the linkages we create, and I am privileged to work alongside individuals committed to making Jamaica a better place through collaboration between the private sector and policymakers.”

With the successful completion of the pilot phase and 210 JCF leaders now trained and certified, Senior Corporate Director of the Sandals Corporate University Dr. Luz Longsworth announced that SCU is advancing to phase two. This next stage will facilitate training for additional leadership team members as well as rank-and-file officers, guided by findings from a training needs assessment.

SCU is the educational arm of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, providing team members across nine countries in the region with opportunities for academic and professional growth. Through partnerships with internationally recognised universities, professional organisations, and local educational institutions, SCU offers programmes ranging from basic hospitality training to structured learning pathways that can ultimately lead not only to higher education degrees but also to community development.