Approximately 200 young musicians will make their presentations at the Secondary Schools Band’s showcase scheduled for March 25th, 2023, at the Cruise Ship Terminal lawn.

On Tuesday 7th March, a Media briefing was held at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teacher’s Credit Union (SVGTCCU) Headquarters to unveil plans for the 2023 ‘Secondary School Bands Showcase’.

Speaking at the event, Cultural Officer at the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne said the department embraces the event because music is much more than entertainment; it is a significant part of Vincentian culture.

Minister of Culture, Hon. Carlos James said the showcase provides an outlet for young, artistic expressions here in SVG. The Minister also mentioned that a National Youth Band will be formed on the heels of this year’s event.

Cultural Ambassador and Coordinator of the School Bands Showcase, Rodney Small said students will have the opportunity to perform for passengers of one to the largest cruise lines docked at Port Kingstown on that day. Small indicated that schools will select from a pool of genres including Reggae, Gospel, Motown, Calypso, Soca, Parang, Dancehall and R& B.

Meanwhile, Education Officer, with responsibility for Music, Dexter Bacchus said the Secondary School Bands Showcase is part of nation building, because seeds are being planted for future generations. Bacchus also used the opportunity to praise Vincentian musician, Joffre Venner, for his contribution towards the growth and development of many local musicians.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVGTCCU, Jasmine Huggins Daly in her remarks, recognised Ezekiel Richards of the SVGTCCU, for championing the showcase from inception. Daly said great performances are anticipated this year, and expressed hope that the showcase will facilitate emerging events such as ‘Clash of the Bands’ and the ‘School Bands meet School Steel Pans.’

The schools in this year’s showcase will include: Bishop College Kingstown, J. P. Eustace Secondary, St. Vincent Boys Grammar School, St. Martins Secondary School, Central Leeward Secondary, Emmanuel High School, Bethel High School, West St. George Secondary, Intermediate High School, Sandy Bay Secondary, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girls’ High School, St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, the North Union Secondary and Union Island Secondary. Patrons will enter free of cost but donations are accepted, a craft fair at 11am will precede the performances by the School Bands which is expected to commence at 3 pm.