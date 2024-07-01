Over 2 thousand Farmers Receive Support

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines through the Ministry of Agriculture continues to issue production support payments through the form of vouchers redeemable at the Agriculture Input Warehouse.

On Tuesday September 24 and continuing through to Thursday September 26, Banana and Plantain farmers will receive these vouchers of varying amounts depending on the damage they suffered due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Ceasar said this support is in addition to production support for other farmers and fishers and Income Support for Farmers and Fishers which will soon follow.

The Minister added that this national spread of assistance will include providing technical workers to help the fisherfolk and farmers, and for the farmers, tractor services and seedlings will be provided as well.

Government has allocated 5.5 million dollars in production support for farmers and 2. 2 million dollars in production support for fisherfolk.