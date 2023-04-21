In La Guaira, Venezuela, the 2023 ALBA Games open

The inauguration of the V ALBA Sports Games took place on Friday at the Jorge Luis García Carneiro baseball stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela, being attended by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Today, April 21, the fifth Alba 2023 Sports Games begin, the great sports festival of our America, symbol of the union and brotherhood of peoples. Delegations of brotherly countries! Venezuela welcomes you,” the President said on Twitter.

The sporting event in its fifth edition is hosted by the South American country, after 12 years. On this occasion it brings together the 10 ALBA member states with Russia as guest.

The athletes marched on behalf of their respective delegations representing Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuela.

Venezuelan Minister of Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, at the swearing-in ceremony welcomed the “athletes, coaches and judges and referees, members of the delegations participating in the V ALBA Sports Games.”

Furthermore, Maldonado raised the commitment to “be faithful defenders of solidarity, integration, and brotherhood among our peoples.”

A total of 3 539 athletes will participate in the ALBA 2023 Games in 33 disciplines. According to the Venezuelan minister, athletes will compete for 2 201 medals, of which 385 will be gold.

The states of Miranda and La Guaira, in Caracas, are the venues of the event, which runs until April 29.