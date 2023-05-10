2023 Caribbean Magazine Plus poetry contest has been announced

The Caribbean Magazine Plus and Arawak Media is launching its 3rd Annual Poetry Contest, 2023.

For the CMP Poetry Contest, 2022 we endeavour to double the amount of participants and finish up strong with another book of poetry. We want more entrants from the Spanish, Dutch and French speaking Caribbean.

The contest will be held over a period of 3 months, from May 9 to August 25, 2022. Poets are invited to submit their entries on Caribbean Magazine Plus at: https://www.caribmagplus.com/poetry-contest-2023/

Contestants will be allowed to submit their poems in any of the four languages, English, Spanish, French or Dutch, however if submitting in a language other than English, the English transcription should be attached on the same script.

This year will be different for two reasons. The first is that we will be allowing for different groups to be able to enter the contest at a lowered price. Please see contest rules for availability.

Part proceeds will go towards the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel, our charity of choice.

This year’s contest lead evaluator will be poet, performing artist and educator, Malachi Smith.

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact:

Arawak Media

Phone: 1-242-425-7046