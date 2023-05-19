2024 designated as ‘Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year’

Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year 2024 and Announcement of the Official Logo

The year 2024 marks the 30th anniversary since the first Japan-CARICOM Consultation, as well as the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively. To commemorate this occasion, the year 2024 is designated as the “Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year.”

On May 17th, in a speech delivered at the session with non-regional countries of the 26th Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in Jamaica, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. TAKEI Shunsuke, stated that 2024 would be the “Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year” to further strengthen the relationships between Japan and the CARICOM countries and announced the logo for the friendship year. Upon the open call for logo design, there were 68 entries from Japan, CARICOM countries, and other countries. This logo will be used in common by both Japan and CARICOM countries through the year 2024.

The logo was designed by Ms. FUJITA Minamo (resident in Japan). The logo represents a vivid flower made of layers of origami paper in the colors of the flags of CARICOM member countries (region) and Japan, with the hope that the Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year will be peaceful and full of color.

In 2024, a wide range of exchange programs is to be implemented in both Japan and CARICOM countries. The logo can be used for events that have been certified as the “ Japan-CARICOM Friendship Year 2024 ” projects (the procedures for certification will later be posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan).