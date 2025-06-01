2025 Atlantic hurricane season kicks off: what you need to know

Officially starting today, June 1, 2025, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs until November 30, 2025.
Historically, tropical storms and hurricanes capable of causing great damage define the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasts and analysis offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) enable local governments to get ready for the hazards these storms bring. NOAA has projected an above-average degree of activity for the 2025 season, with between 13 and 19 named storms estimated and 6 to 10 possibly becoming hurricanes and 3 to 5 reaching major hurricane status.
The official dates for the hurricane season, from June 1 to November 30, are based on climatological data that indicates the highest frequency of tropical cyclone activity during these months. However, it is crucial to note that storms can and do form outside this timeframe, although such occurrences are relatively rare.
Forecasting models suggest a 60% chance of an above-average hurricane season, which emphasizes the need for preparedness among residents in vulnerable areas. Local governments and emergency management agencies are encouraged to initiate awareness campaigns and ensure that residents are equipped with evacuation plans, emergency kits, and up-to-date information on shelters
The implications of an active hurricane season extend beyond immediate physical dangers. Economically, hurricanes can disrupt supply chains, damage infrastructure, and lead to significant financial losses for communities and businesses alike. From an environmental perspective, hurricanes can alter ecosystems, cause erosion, and impact wildlife habitats.
List of 2025 hurricane names
- Andrea
- Barry
- Chantal
- Dexter
- Erin
- Fernand
- Gabrielle
- Humberto
- Imelda
- Jerry
- Karen
- Lorenzo
- Melissa
- Nestor
- Olga
- Pablo
- Rebekah
- Sebastien
- Tanya
- Van
- Wendy
The list is one of six that are rotated every year, meaning this list was last used in 2019 and will be used again in 2031. The names are set by the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency.
A name is retired and replaced if it is used for a storm that is extremely deadly or costly, making it inappropriate to reuse for future storms.
Personal hurricane kit
Build a bag with everything you’ll need in a backpack or two in case you have to evacuate.
- Air horns or whistles, to call for help
- Assorted batteries, including for hearing aids
- Backpacks, sturdy and waterproof
- Can opener (manual, never electric)
- Cash (no power or cell service means no credit cards or mobile payments)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Extra clothing and socks, including something warm in case it gets cold
- First-aid kit
- Hand sanitizer
- Handheld lanterns
- Headlamp and batteries
- Identification, insurance cards, etc.
- Insect repellent
- NOAA Weather Radio, battery or hand-crank
- Nonprescription medication (anti-diarrheal, pain relievers, etc.)
- Pens and paper (don’t run down your phone battery by writing stuff down)
- Personal wipes (antibacterial)
- Phone charging cables, wall chargers
- Portable power banks for smartphones and tablets
- Rain jacket and pants/poncho
- Rubber boots
- Safety work gloves
- Spare contacts and eyeglasses (also eyedrops)
- Spare keys to homes, businesses and vehicles
- Sturdy boots or shoes (and a backup pair)
- Sunscreen, lip balm
- Sleeping bags
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss
- Water purification tablets
- Waterproof folders, for documents and photos
- Waterproof matches, lighter
Home hurricane kit
If you lose power after a storm, if your home or neighborhood gets hit hard or if help is unable to reach you for a while, this gear will make your wait at home more tolerable.
- Bleach (to clean up mold)
- Carbon monoxide detector, battery-powered (for gas-powered generators)
- Can opener (manual, never electric)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Duct tape
- Extra water (fill bathtubs for flushing)
- Hand soap
- Fan, battery-operated
- Fire extinguisher
- First-aid kit
- Garbage bags, plastic sheeting (for garbage and covering broken windows)
- Insect repellent
- Long-handle squeegees for scraping mud out of a flooded home
- Laser pointer, to attract help in the dark (Aiming one at an aircraft is a crime.)
- Laundry detergent, bucket for washing clothes
- NOAA Weather Radio, battery or hand-crank
- Paper cups, plates, plastic utensils
- Paper towels (better than sponges if there’s no water)
- Personal wipes (antibacterial)
- Portable air conditioner that can run off a generator
- Portable camping stove
- Portable generator (Never operate one indoors or near a door or window; beware of carbon monoxide poisoning.)
- Portable power banks for smartphones and tablets
- Powerful flashlight
- Rags, sponges and mops for cleanup
- Safety work gloves
- Spray paint (to paint address, insurance carrier on house)
- Surge protectors or power strips
- Tarps (for damaged roofs, walls and windows)
- Termite bait and ant poison
- Toilet paper
- Tool kit
- Toothbrushing pads (when water is in short supply)
- Wrench or pliers, to turn utilities on and off
Vehicle hurricane kit
In an emergency, your vehicle may be the safest place you can stay after a storm.
- Car shovel/pick
- Cash (tow trucks and repair shops may not take electronic payment)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Duct tape
- Emergency blankets
- Fire extinguisher
- First-aid kit
- Fuse kit
- Garbage bags, plastic sheeting (for garbage and covering broken windows)
- Jumper cables
- Maps, map books, gazetteer (physical, not digital; must be up to date)
- Multitool
- Personal wipes (antibacterial)
- Phone cables
- Pocketknife
- Portable air compressor
- Portable jump starter
- Power inverter, for charging devices
- Safety work gloves
- Spare tire (that actually works)
- Tire jack
- Tire sealant, puncture repair kit
- Vehicle registration, proof of insurance
- Water repellant
Children’s hurricane kit
Children need a hurricane kit, too. If you’re breastfeeding, experts say to keep a week’s worth of powdered formula on hand, just in case.
- Baby food
- Baby wipes
- Blankets, pillows
- Books, games, playing cards, puzzles (Do not rely on electronic devices to entertain children.)
- Child’s insurance ID
- Clean bottles
- Diapers
- Drawing paper, crayons, markers, pens
- Dry, extra clothing and underwear
- Formula
- Kid-friendly canned goods
- Medical alert bracelet (if needed)
- Nonprescription medication (anti-diarrheal, pain relievers, etc.)
- Personal wipes (antibacterial)
- Sturdy shoes, rubber boots
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss
- Toys (that can be damaged or lost)
Pet hurricane kit
Getting your pet microchipped will help ensure you’ll be reunited with Fido or Kitty if you’re separated. Keep your microchip contact information up to date. Make sure your pet is also wearing a tag with your current contact information. Some shelters accept pets, but you’ll still need to pack their gear. The CDC has a pet emergency kit checklist at cdc.gov/healthy-pets/media/pdfs/disaster-prep-Pet-Emergency-Checklist-1.pdf.
- Blanket
- Cat litter, newspaper, even paper towels
- Crate or sturdy carrier
- Disposable litter trays for cats
- Disposable bags for pet cleanup
- Extra collar with updated pet tag, contact information
- Extra leashes
- Medications (30-day supply)
- Medical records
- Muzzle
- Pet first-aid kit
- Pet food (seven-day supply)
- Pet microchip (keep updated)
- Pet toys
- Pet wipes
- Portable food and water bowls
- Puppy pads
- Recent photos of pets (in case you’re separated)
- Service animal supplies
- Treats
First-aid kit
You can buy a first-aid kit or build one yourself.
- Allergy medication
- Aloe
- Antacid
- Anti-diarrheal medication
- Antihistamine cream
- Antiseptic agent
- Antiseptic wipes
- Aspirin, pain-relievers
- Burn relief spray
- Cotton balls/swabs
- Eyewash
- First-aid manual
- Hand sanitizer
- Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
- Instant cold compress
- Latex gloves
- Laxative
- Moistened towelettes
- Mosquito repellent
- Petroleum jelly
- Safety pins
- Sewing needle
- Scissors
- Soap
- Splint
- Sterile adhesive bandages (all sizes)
- Sterile gauze pads
- Sunscreen
- Triangular bandages
- Thermometer
- Tweezers