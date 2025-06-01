2025 Atlantic hurricane season kicks off: what you need to know

Officially starting today, June 1, 2025, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs until November 30, 2025.

Historically, tropical storms and hurricanes capable of causing great damage define the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasts and analysis offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) enable local governments to get ready for the hazards these storms bring. NOAA has projected an above-average degree of activity for the 2025 season, with between 13 and 19 named storms estimated and 6 to 10 possibly becoming hurricanes and 3 to 5 reaching major hurricane status.

The official dates for the hurricane season, from June 1 to November 30, are based on climatological data that indicates the highest frequency of tropical cyclone activity during these months. However, it is crucial to note that storms can and do form outside this timeframe, although such occurrences are relatively rare.

Forecasting models suggest a 60% chance of an above-average hurricane season, which emphasizes the need for preparedness among residents in vulnerable areas. Local governments and emergency management agencies are encouraged to initiate awareness campaigns and ensure that residents are equipped with evacuation plans, emergency kits, and up-to-date information on shelters

The implications of an active hurricane season extend beyond immediate physical dangers. Economically, hurricanes can disrupt supply chains, damage infrastructure, and lead to significant financial losses for communities and businesses alike. From an environmental perspective, hurricanes can alter ecosystems, cause erosion, and impact wildlife habitats.

List of 2025 hurricane names

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

The list is one of six that are rotated every year, meaning this list was last used in 2019 and will be used again in 2031. The names are set by the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency.

A name is retired and replaced if it is used for a storm that is extremely deadly or costly, making it inappropriate to reuse for future storms.

Personal hurricane kit

Build a bag with everything you’ll need in a backpack or two in case you have to evacuate.

Air horns or whistles, to call for help

Assorted batteries, including for hearing aids

Backpacks, sturdy and waterproof

Can opener (manual, never electric)

Cash (no power or cell service means no credit cards or mobile payments)

Disinfecting wipes

Extra clothing and socks, including something warm in case it gets cold

First-aid kit

Hand sanitizer

Handheld lanterns

Headlamp and batteries

Identification, insurance cards, etc.

Insect repellent

NOAA Weather Radio, battery or hand-crank

Nonprescription medication (anti-diarrheal, pain relievers, etc.)

Pens and paper (don’t run down your phone battery by writing stuff down)

Personal wipes (antibacterial)

Phone charging cables, wall chargers

Portable power banks for smartphones and tablets

Rain jacket and pants/poncho

Rubber boots

Safety work gloves

Spare contacts and eyeglasses (also eyedrops)

Spare keys to homes, businesses and vehicles

Sturdy boots or shoes (and a backup pair)

Sunscreen, lip balm

Sleeping bags

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss

Water purification tablets

Waterproof folders, for documents and photos

Waterproof matches, lighter

Home hurricane kit

If you lose power after a storm, if your home or neighborhood gets hit hard or if help is unable to reach you for a while, this gear will make your wait at home more tolerable.

Bleach (to clean up mold)

Carbon monoxide detector, battery-powered (for gas-powered generators)

Can opener (manual, never electric)

Disinfecting wipes

Duct tape

Extra water (fill bathtubs for flushing)

Hand soap

Fan, battery-operated

Fire extinguisher

First-aid kit

Garbage bags, plastic sheeting (for garbage and covering broken windows)

Insect repellent

Long-handle squeegees for scraping mud out of a flooded home

Laser pointer, to attract help in the dark (Aiming one at an aircraft is a crime.)

Laundry detergent, bucket for washing clothes

NOAA Weather Radio, battery or hand-crank

Paper cups, plates, plastic utensils

Paper towels (better than sponges if there’s no water)

Personal wipes (antibacterial)

Portable air conditioner that can run off a generator

Portable camping stove

Portable generator (Never operate one indoors or near a door or window; beware of carbon monoxide poisoning.)

Portable power banks for smartphones and tablets

Powerful flashlight

Rags, sponges and mops for cleanup

Safety work gloves

Spray paint (to paint address, insurance carrier on house)

Surge protectors or power strips

Tarps (for damaged roofs, walls and windows)

Termite bait and ant poison

Toilet paper

Tool kit

Toothbrushing pads (when water is in short supply)

Wrench or pliers, to turn utilities on and off

Vehicle hurricane kit

In an emergency, your vehicle may be the safest place you can stay after a storm.

Car shovel/pick

Cash (tow trucks and repair shops may not take electronic payment)

Disinfecting wipes

Duct tape

Emergency blankets

Fire extinguisher

First-aid kit

Fuse kit

Garbage bags, plastic sheeting (for garbage and covering broken windows)

Jumper cables

Maps, map books, gazetteer (physical, not digital; must be up to date)

Multitool

Personal wipes (antibacterial)

Phone cables

Pocketknife

Portable air compressor

Portable jump starter

Power inverter, for charging devices

Safety work gloves

Spare tire (that actually works)

Tire jack

Tire sealant, puncture repair kit

Vehicle registration, proof of insurance

Water repellant

Children’s hurricane kit

Children need a hurricane kit, too. If you’re breastfeeding, experts say to keep a week’s worth of powdered formula on hand, just in case.

Baby food

Baby wipes

Blankets, pillows

Books, games, playing cards, puzzles (Do not rely on electronic devices to entertain children.)

Child’s insurance ID

Clean bottles

Diapers

Drawing paper, crayons, markers, pens

Dry, extra clothing and underwear

Formula

Kid-friendly canned goods

Medical alert bracelet (if needed)

Nonprescription medication (anti-diarrheal, pain relievers, etc.)

Personal wipes (antibacterial)

Sturdy shoes, rubber boots

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss

Toys (that can be damaged or lost)

Pet hurricane kit

Getting your pet microchipped will help ensure you’ll be reunited with Fido or Kitty if you’re separated. Keep your microchip contact information up to date. Make sure your pet is also wearing a tag with your current contact information. Some shelters accept pets, but you’ll still need to pack their gear. The CDC has a pet emergency kit checklist at cdc.gov/healthy-pets/media/pdfs/disaster-prep-Pet-Emergency-Checklist-1.pdf.

Blanket

Cat litter, newspaper, even paper towels

Crate or sturdy carrier

Disposable litter trays for cats

Disposable bags for pet cleanup

Extra collar with updated pet tag, contact information

Extra leashes

Medications (30-day supply)

Medical records

Muzzle

Pet first-aid kit

Pet food (seven-day supply)

Pet microchip (keep updated)

Pet toys

Pet wipes

Portable food and water bowls

Puppy pads

Recent photos of pets (in case you’re separated)

Service animal supplies

Treats

First-aid kit

You can buy a first-aid kit or build one yourself.