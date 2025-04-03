2025 Winlott-WICB Under-19 Cricket Tournament Kicks Off April 6

WINLOTT Inc. WICB defending champs bowl off title defense at La Sargesse

WINLOTT/Windward Islands Under-19 defending champions Grenada, will bowl off the defense of their title on Sunday April 06, 2025, against Saint Lucia at the La Sargesse Playing Field, while on that same day, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will do battle at the Tanteen Playing Field.

On day two of the 2025 tournament Monday April 07, 2025, the first salvo in the battle of the saints will be fired at the Tanteen Playing Field when Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines face off, with Dominica and hosts Grenada doing battle at the La Sargesse Playing Field, while the following day Tuesday April 08, 2025, will be a rest day.

The third round of matches bowls off on Wednesday April 09, 2025, with Grenada versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the La Sargesse Playing Field, and at the Tanteen Playing Field Dominica takes on Saint Lucia.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines take on Dominica at the Tanteen Playing Field, while at the La Sargesse Playing Field, on Thursday April 10, 2025 – the fourth round of action in the 2025 Winlott – WICB Under-19 Cricket Tournament.

Friday April 11, 2025, is a rest day, with all four teams expected to rest and adequately prepare for the crucial fifth and sixth round of matches on April 12 and 13, 2025, respectively. On Saturday April 12, 2025 in round five, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia will clash at the Tanteen Playing Field, with action heading to Progress Park where hosts and defending champions Grenada take on Dominica..

The sixth and final round of matches will be played on Sunday April 13, 2025, with Grenada taking on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Progress Park, and Dominica taking on Saint Lucia at the Tanteen Playing Field.