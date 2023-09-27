The St. Vincent government on Monday handed over twenty-one (21) dwellings erected at Orange Hill (Lot 3) for people who lost their homes during the La Soufriere volcano’s 2021 eruption.

Eighteen (18) people out of twenty-one (21) got keys to their homes, which ranged from one to three bedrooms.

The 21 homes are in addition to the 27 dwellings erected at Orange Hill and given over to North Windward residents impacted by the volcano. Those home3s were handed over in September 2022.

The Mustique Charitable Trust financed the dwellings, the Government of SVG gave the land, and the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority – BRAGSA carried out construction.

Another 20 dwellings for volcano-affected people are being constructed in Sandy Bay and is expected to be handed over by Independence Day 2023 (October 27).

The total number of dwellings constructed for volcano-affected people amounts to 68.