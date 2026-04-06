21-year old man charged in death of 7-month girl

(Brooklyn– New York) — A 21-year-old man described by officials as the “trigger puller” in a Brooklyn drive-by shooting that killed a 7-month-old infant has been arrested and charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Amari Green, was allegedly riding on the back of a moped Wednesday afternoon when the fatal incident occurred. According to police, Green opened fire at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Humboldt and Moore streets in South Williamsburg. The shots were directed toward a southwest street corner where several adults, children, and strollers were gathered.

The victim, Kaori Patterson-Moore, was shot and killed during the gunfire. In addition to the murder charge, Green is facing two counts of attempted murder.

The NYPD is currently conducting a manhunt for a second suspect believed to be the driver of the moped. Commissioner Tisch stated that while the department has identified the driver, who was last seen fleeing toward the Marcy Houses, his name is not being released at this time.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny reported that the shooting may have originated from a dispute between two rival gangs. Law enforcement officials are specifically investigating whether Kaori’s father was the intended target of the attack, citing the geography of the incident and his presence at the scene.

The shooting occurred amid a broader report on city safety. At a Thursday press conference, it was noted that New York City saw record-low shootings and murders during the first quarter of 2026.

During the conference, Zohran Mamdani addressed the tragedy, stating, “Every single child in this city deserves to grow up free from the threat of gun violence”. He emphasized that parents deserve the “peace of mind” that their children will remain safe when leaving their homes.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the unidentified driver to contact authorities as the investigation continues.