21 year old man denies threatening to kill Bahamas Prime Minister

A 21-year-old man who was charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Philip Davis appeared in a magistrate’s court on Monday. He will stay in jail until Thursday.

When he first went to court on February 18 and was accused of making the death threat, the man, whose name was Isaac Roberts, denied the charge.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt sent him back to jail until Thursday, when he will have another hearing about bail.

The charges against Roberts come almost two weeks after a 58-year-old man was questioned about making similar death threats against Davis. Davis was the leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), which defeated the Free National Movement (FNM) government of Dr. Hubert Minnis in September 2021.

Around 8:20 a.m. local time on Saturday, a man called Central Police Station and said he would kill Prime Minister Davis, the police said.

On February 3, the Prime Minister’s office got two anonymous death threats over the phone within 15 minutes of each other.

Source : CMC