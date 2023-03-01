23 unemployed women in SVG receive training & NVQ certificates

The RedRoot SVG Inc. concluded their skills training program, “Soaring From the Ashes”, which was geared towards empowering women in St Vincent and the Grenadines. This was founded by The Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC). The program commenced on the 8th of August 2022 and ended on the 28th of February 2023.

A total of 23 women attended empowerment sessions and received training in beginner nail technology, cake baking, and cake decorating throughout the 6-month program. These ladies will receive approved certificates from the National Qualification Department of the Sector Skill Department Agency (SSDA) in March 2023. (NQD).

The organization strive to provide women with the skills and resources they need to start their own business , find employment, and live independently while earning money to support their families.

This program was successful and we are very pleased with the ladies who completed the program some have already started their own business and gain employment.

Our office is located in Paul’s Avenue and you can also contact us at Tel: 1784 491 7668 between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm for information on our upcoming programs.