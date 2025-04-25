CARILEC, GSI Sign MOU to Enhance Regional Energy Skills Capacity

CARILEC, Green Solutions International SKN Sign MOU to Strengthen Caribbean Energy Capacity

In a bold step toward shaping a more sustainable and resilient Caribbean energy landscape, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) and Green Solutions International SKN Incorporated (GSI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will set the stage for a comprehensive programme of training, knowledge exchange, and technical capacity building across the region.

This partnership brings together CARILEC’s powerful network of over 100 members—including electric utilities, independent power producers, regulators, academic institutions, and energy service providers —with GSI’s recognised expertise in renewable energy, grid modernisation, and sustainable transportation. The MOU reflects a shared commitment to fostering a future-ready Caribbean energy workforce equipped to lead the region’s clean energy transformation.

A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Caribbean Energy Skills

Beginning in 2025, CARILEC and GSI will collaborate under the new agreement to deliver high-quality, certified training programmes in key technical areas, including Grid Operational Management, Solar Photovoltaics (PV), and Electric Vehicle (EV) Repair, Maintenance, and Charging Infrastructure. These programmes will be offered in blended formats—virtual and in-person—and tailored to the specific needs of utility professionals, engineers, regulators, and energy entrepreneurs across the region. The training will emphasise real-world application and hands-on learning, combining theoretical modules with practical sessions, webinars, and direct exposure to advanced clean energy tools and technologies.

Beyond technical instruction, the partnership will enable the development of professional certifications and ongoing learning opportunities, helping to raise the overall competency and recognition of regional talent. CARILEC and GSI will also host knowledge-sharing events—including forums, workshops, and industry networking sessions—to foster cross-border collaboration and the continuous exchange of expertise throughout the sector. By integrating global best practices and international standards, the initiative aims to ensure that Caribbean energy stakeholders remain well-positioned within a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

A Win-Win Partnership: Empowering Energy Professionals Across the Region

“This MOU with GSI speaks to more than just a functional collaboration—it reflects the transformation of CARILEC into an association of electric energy solution providers,” explained Dr. Cletus Bertin, Executive Director of CARILEC. “It supports our strategic goal of broadening representation across the energy sector, including individual practitioners such as solar PV installers, EV technicians, and energy efficiency auditors. GSI is a critical partner in this shift, and we commend them for their innovative and groundbreaking work in capacity building across the region.”

“The most immediate impact for our member utilities will be access to a wider pool of trained and qualified professionals who can support the changing energy service model,” Dr. Bertin added. “Participants will operate within a collaborative, service-oriented ecosystem, supporting prosumers and households as utilities transform how they deliver energy. This partnership also supports the development of career pathways, job opportunities, and regional networking. And for successful GSI graduates, automatic eligibility for CARILEC’s individual membership offers valuable access to business development through our conferences, publications, and technical forums. It’s a clear win-win for both organisations and the broader Caribbean energy community.”

This MOU responds directly to the calls for enhanced regional cooperation articulated in recent Caribbean Community (CARICOM) energy discussions and climate adaptation strategies. The Caribbean’s vulnerability to climate change, coupled with increasing electricity demand and volatile fossil fuel prices, has made the need for modern, secure, and clean energy infrastructure more urgent than ever. The collaboration also supports CARILEC’s commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of electric utilities and service providers across the region through training and knowledge sharing, ultimately facilitating the development of world-class electric energy services for the people of the Caribbean.

Transforming the Caribbean’s Energy Future through Local Expertise

“This partnership with CARILEC represents more than just technical collaboration—it’s a signal that the Caribbean is serious about its energy future,” said Dr. Wayne Archibald, Executive Director of GSI.

“For too long, our energy landscape has depended on imported expertise. GSI was founded with a mission to reverse that dynamic by investing in local capacity, home-grown knowledge, and scalable innovation. With this MOU, we’re creating a region-wide platform to equip professionals with the tools, certifications, and confidence to lead the clean energy transition from within. We’re not just training people to install solar panels or maintain EVs—we’re preparing them to build and manage the region’s smart, decentralised, and sustainable grid of the future.”

Dr. Archibald added: “As the Caribbean seeks to establish itself as a global model for small-island energy innovation, partnerships like this are laying the groundwork for long-term leadership in sustainable infrastructure. With a growing pool of certified professionals and stronger institutional linkages, the region is positioning itself not only to meet internal demand but also to export talent, ideas, and solutions to other developing economies facing similar energy and climate challenges.”

As both organisations continue to drive regional transformation, the CARILEC-GSI partnership sets a compelling example of how collaboration and innovation can create tangible pathways to energy resilience, economic growth, and environmental stewardship in the Caribbean.