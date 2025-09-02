Equipment for new Kingstown port arrives

As St. Vincent’s new modern port rapidly approaches completion, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday received and inspected new port equipment.

Gonsalves said the new port would be a wonderful independence gift to Vincentians.

Engineer Lenski Douglas, leading the Port Modernization Project, confirmed that construction is on track to be completed by October 24, 2025.

“All hands are on deck,” Douglas emphasized, “and we’re pushing towards delivering a world-class facility that will dramatically transform Kingstown’s landscape.”

The ambitious project represents a massive $650 million investment that extends far beyond mere infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art maritime facility is poised to position St. Vincent as a pivotal hub in the Southern Caribbean, offering:

• Advanced berthing facilities

• Cutting-edge security systems

• Modernized port operations

• Enhanced regional connectivity

The port’s sophisticated infrastructure is expected to catalyze significant improvements in trade, tourism, and regional economic interactions. By providing world-class maritime capabilities, St. Vincent is signaling its readiness to become a key player in Caribbean maritime commerce.