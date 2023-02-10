25 Venezuelan specialists Arrive in Syria With Humanitarian Aid

Venezuelan Relief Workers Arrive in Syria With Humanitarian Aid

On Thursday, 25 Venezuelan specialists arrived in Syria to help with the rescue efforts in the areas affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The members of the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force were received in Damascus by the Venezuelan ambassador Jose Gregorio Biomorji.

The head of the Humanitarian Aid Mission Luis Diaz-Curvelo indicated that Venezuela also sent 12 tons of medicine, food, and drinking water for the Syrian people: “We are here to help the Syrian people deal with the aftermath of the earthquake. We are with them in these difficult circumstances, despite all the sanctions imposed on our countries,” Ambassador Biomorji said.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government sent a brigade of 52 specialists to Türkiye and Syria to collaborate in the rescue actions in the areas affected by the earthquakes.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Proposes Consolidating CELAC Tech Initiatives

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“It is always pleasant to receive the visit of our great friend Gonsalves,” Maduro said, adding that the Prime Minister and he will review a cooperation agenda to strengthen their countries’ relations.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Maduro proposed holding a CELAC scientific and technological meeting in Caracas to discuss the possibility of creating a regional institute that promotes cooperation in these areas.

“We must support St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ pro-tempore presidency by promoting successful initiatives for this integration mechanism,” Maduro said, recalling that CELAC countries are likely to welcome his proposal.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Reforests in Border Areas Affected by Illegal Mining

The Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) began a reforestation plan in two national parks affected by illegal mining.

The zones that will be subject to ecological restoration are located in the states of Amazonas and Bolivar, which are near the border with Brazil and Colombia: “We started a reforestation campaign in the Canaima National Park to recover the damages caused by the unscrupulous illegal miners who have entered protected areas,” FANB General Domingo Hernandez said.

“We must unite all our efforts and raise awareness to reverse the damage caused by illegal mining that disrespects the environment,” he added.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela-Curaçao border will reopen on April 3

The maritime and air border between Venezuela and the island of Curaçao will reopen on April 3, Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported. Through his account on the social network Twitter, Gil explained that this measure “contributes to economic development, social interaction and the strengthening of our historical ties.”

“The Bolivarian Government welcomes the reopening of the maritime and air borders with the island of Curaçao on April 3, 2023. A decision that contributes to economic development, social interaction and the strengthening of our historical ties,” he wrote on the social network.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve