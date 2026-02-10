25-yrs of failure – Lectures new govt on debt he created

The former Prime Minister’s response to the Budget was less a critique of policy and more an exercise in political revisionism. Framed as analysis, it functioned primarily as an attempt to trash the current Prime Minister’s address while simultaneously laundering a 25-year record of mismanagement into something resembling wisdom.

At the heart of his contribution was a familiar posture. He positioned himself as the ultimate authority on governance, the elder diplomat whose experience alone should guide the nation forward. Yet this performance rang hollow. Experience, by itself, is not an achievement. Outcomes matter. And the outcomes of his long tenure are precisely what this new administration has inherited and is now forced to confront.

Much of his argument sought to fault the Government for the condition of the economy, as though the present challenges emerged in a vacuum. This is a convenient sleight of hand. The policies he now critiques are, in many cases, the direct descendants of decisions made under his leadership. To criticize the Government for managing inherited problems while refusing ownership of their origins is not serious analysis. It is deflection.

Perhaps the most striking moment came when he suggested that the Government would benefit from his advice and guidance. This would be more persuasive if history showed him welcoming such counsel when he held office. Instead, his administration was marked by an aversion to dissent and a dismissal of alternative views. To now offer guidance that he once rejected is less an act of diplomacy and more an attempt to retain relevance.

He leaned heavily on figures, repeating the line that numbers do not lie. On that point, he is correct, though perhaps not in the way he intended. The figures do not flatter his record. They confirm that under his leadership the country accumulated the highest national debt in its history. That reality now defines the fiscal terrain the current Government must navigate. If the numbers tell a story, it is one of the consequences deferred and responsibility passed on.

What was missing from his response was a measure of humility. After 25 years in power, one would expect reflection, perhaps even acknowledgment that the challenges of today are linked to the choices of yesterday. Instead, the tone suggested a man unwilling to let go of the belief that the country’s progress begins and ends with him.

The Budget debate offered an opportunity for constructive opposition and national focus. The former Prime Minister chose instead to center on himself, defend the indefensible, and criticize a Government for cleaning up a mess it did not create. In doing so, he reminded the public of a simple truth. The change the country voted for was not accidental. It was necessary.