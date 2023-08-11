On August 4th, 2023, a span of 2,556 days had transpired since the disappearance of Kahili Ollivierre, colloquially known as “Q.”

The last sighting of Ollivierre occurred in the vicinity of Dougan’s establishment in Calliaqua on the 4th of August, 2016. According to the information provided to the publication, as of August 8, 2023, there have been no recent developments or leads in the investigation of his disappearance.

In the year 2016, Maxine Ollivierre, the maternal mother of the youth who was reported missing, made an earnest appeal to anybody possessing any pertinent information regarding her son’s whereabouts to promptly communicate with the law enforcement authorities. Regrettably, her impassioned entreaties failed to elicit any response.

As per mother last interaction with her offspring occurred in July 2016, no indications of potential distress were observed. Consequently, the sudden vanishing of ‘Q’ was unexpected.

As to Ollivierre’s account, she became aware of her son’s absence on the 7th of August, 2016, a Sunday. The informant claimed that the aforementioned data was obtained from individuals inside her familial network.

The mother expressed her concern on the ease with which an individual might disappear without any witnesses or awareness within a small country like SVG.

The available data suggests that the law enforcement authorities on the island directed their search efforts towards the Fenton Mountain region in September 2016, while also conducting interviews with local residents.

Regrettably, these endeavors did not generate any significant outcomes.