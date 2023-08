Tiquaido Williams, a 26-year-old Unemployed of Bequia, was arrested and charged on 01.08.23 with the theft of one (1) Glock 19 pistol, valued at $3,500.00ECC and fifteen (15) rounds of .9mm ammunition valued $15.00ECC, total value $3,515.00ECC – stolen at Arnos Vale between 2:00 pm on 21.07.23 and 4:00 pm on 29.07.23.

Williams will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.