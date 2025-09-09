27-Yro-tattoo artist Charged after abuse by police

Tattoo with Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest

On September 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Tristan Williams, a 27-year-old Tattoo Artist of Ottley Hall, with the offences of Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.

According to investigations, the accused entered upon the property of the Ottley Hall Outpost with intent to annoy a 26-year-old Police Officer of same address.

He was further charged with resisting the arrest of the same Police Officer while acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away his hands from him.

The offences were committed in Ottley Hall on September 4, 2025. Williams appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 8, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The conditions of his station bail continue and the matters were adjourned to April 28, 2026, for trial.