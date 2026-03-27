$2,700 Deception Lands Driver Before Magistrate

Chauffeur Charged with Deception

On March 25, 2026, police arrested and charged Suranno Bynoe, a 44-year-old Chauffeur of Belair, with the offence of deception.

Investigations revealed that on February 11, 2026, the accused dishonestly obtained the sum of two thousand and seven hundred ($2, 700.00) ECC in cash from a 29-year-old store clerk of Clare Valley with the intention of permanently depriving her of it.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. Bynoe appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 26, 2026 where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $2,800.00 ECC. $500.00 ECC is to be paid forthwith and the remaining by June 10, 2026. If he defaults payment, he will spend one year at His Majesty’s Prison.

He was also placed on a bond for six months in the sum of $750.00 ECC. If he defaults payment, he will pay $750.00 ECC forthwith or spend six (6) months at His Majesty’s Prison.