28 youths from Kingstown suburbs graduate from NTRC’s summer programme

Twenty-eight students from Kingstown and surrounding areas are now able to code, having attended the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) MyApp summer programme.

The programme, the second held by the NTRC this year, wrapped up on August 18 with a closing ceremony at St. Vincent Grammar School.

The students, who range in age from 13 to 18 years, are now able to code using the micro:bit, a portable, pocket-sized computer. They were also introduced to robotics, which they constructed and then programmed using their coding skills.

The valedictorian of the programme was Aaron McDonald, a student at St. Vincent Grammar School. He received a HP 15.6-inch FHD IPS laptop from the NTRC.

The NTRC has thanked the Ministry of Education, the Headmaster of the St. Vincent Grammar School, and their sponsors, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Flow, the St. Vincent Port Authority, Digicel, Massy Stores Ltd., C.K. Greaves and Company Ltd., Bonadie Supermarket, Knights Trading in Bequia, and Open Integration Ltd. Additionally, they thanked all the participants and their parents for supporting their children’s participation in the program.