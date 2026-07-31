2Kool calls for ‘protest’ against rising VINLEC bills

Hot 97.1 SVG announcer 2KoolKris is making a bold call for Vincentians to “stand up” and protest against the rising cost of electricity and the lack of transparency regarding fuel surcharges. In a recent broadcast, the radio personality argued that while global conflicts may partially explain rising energy prices, the local impact has reached a breaking point for many citizens.

2Kool expressed frustration that while people often take to the streets for political reasons, there is a noticeable silence regarding utility costs that directly affect their daily survival.

He specifically advocated for citizens to make “some kind of noise” to force a “cap” on charges, questioning how the average person in St. Vincent is expected to afford these sudden increases. Using the hashtag #protesters, Kris questioned whether the power of VINLEC currently outweighs the power of the people.

A central theme of the announcer’s critique was the communication from both VINLEC and the government. He argued that “in the absence of communication you get speculation,” and insisted that authorities should be more proactive in explaining why costs are rising and what is being done to mitigate them.

Kris suggested that the government needs to “put the money where the pain is,” noting that promises made during their time in opposition—such as reducing the cost of living and VAT—have yet to provide the “immediate relief” that was expected.

The announcer voiced strong opposition to utility disconnections for struggling families, describing it as “unacceptable” for a society to allow mothers and children to live in “darkness”. He extended this sentiment to water services, stating that children should not be exposed to a “backward life” without access to water.

To illustrate the frustrations with the utility company, 2KoolKris shared a personal anecdote where VINLEC workers arrived at his home to disconnect his power despite his bill being fully paid. He only narrowly avoided the cut-off because he was home to produce a receipt, raising concerns about what happens to citizens who are not present to defend themselves.

While acknowledging that global oil prices and the war are factors beyond local control, Kris maintained that the government’s role is to reassure and guide the public. He urged leaders to come forward and explain the long-term plan, even if relief cannot happen overnight.

“Come out for Jesus Christ’s sake come out and say something,” Kris pleaded, emphasizing that the current silence only exacerbates the public’s financial distress.