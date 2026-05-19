$2Million in agricultural damages after trough system in Dominica

Following a severe weather event caused by a trough system, the Ministry of Agriculture in Dominica reports that local farmers have sustained approximately $2 million in damages.

The heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding primarily ravaged the eastern and northeastern regions, impacting nearly 300 registered producers across various sectors.

This financial estimate covers lost crops, livestock, and infrastructure, though it excludes the significant costs associated with repairing blocked or destroyed feeder roads.

In response to the crisis, government officials plan to launch a cash grant initiative to help stabilize the industry and support recovery efforts.

Additionally, the ministry aims to implement long-term mitigation strategies, such as soil restoration and land stabilization, to protect against future environmental disasters.