3 Caribbean nation win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

Grenada, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago were each given gold medals in the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom.

Grenada’s floral show, titled ‘Tribute to Grenada’s Greenery Reserves,’ won a gold prize. According to the Grenada High Commission in the United Kingdom, this is Grenada’s 16th gold medal (to date).

Meanwhile, Barbados earned a gold medal with a presentation titled “Barbados… Every Bloomin’ Pot,” which pays homage to the traditional craft of pottery by displaying the beauty of flowers and greenery in locally created clay soil pots.

According to the Barbados Horticultural Society (BHS), this year’s great team effort and gorgeous exhibit means Barbados now has a notable record of earning 21 Gold Medals, 12 Silver-Gilt Medals, and 1 Silver Medal in 34 appearances at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

In addition, Trinidad & Tobago won a gold prize for its presentation titled ‘This Our Native Land.’ T&T team head Tony Tang Kai believes the victory is even more noteworthy given the firm’s loss of design lead Bernard Beckles earlier this month.

Tang Kai stated that he and Beckles created the theme, which highlights Trinidad and Tobago’s tropical environment.

Tropical fruits and flowers were incorporated in the award-winning show.