3 charged with theft at Massy, Peppakorn, Coreas Food Mart

Old Montrose resident charged with Theft and Assault

On June 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Jamal Douglas, a 38-year-old resident of Old Montrose, with the offences of Theft and Assault.

According to investigations, the accused stole (1) bottle of Seven Peak coconut water valued at $6.75; the property of Massy Supermarket, Kingstown. He was further charged with assaulting a 39-year-old Loss Prevention Officer of Sion Hill, by striking him about his body with his hands and feet and squeezing his neck, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offences were committed in Kingstown on June 14, 2025. Douglas appeared before the Serious Offences Court and pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500 ECC with one (1) surety for the Assault and both matters were adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for trial on July 21, 2025.



Tailor Charged with Theft

On June 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Elmore Pompey, a 67-year-old Tailor of Paul’s Avenue, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigation, the accused stole one (1) bottle of Sparrow Premium Rum valued at $11.47 ECC, the property of Peppakorn Supermarket.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on June 28, 2025. Pompey appeared before the Serious Offences Court where he pleaded not guilty. Station bail continues and matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 1, 2025.

Mason Charged with Theft

On June 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Leonard Grant, a 66-year-old Mason of Belmont, with the offence of Theft.

The investigation revealed that, on June 28, 2025, the accused stole a quantity of food items valued $105.00 ECC, the property of Coreas Food Mart.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. Grant appeared before the Serious Offences Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Station bail continues and the case was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for trial on July 1, 2025.