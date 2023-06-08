3 Day Basketball Series hosted by Arnos Vale Basketball Club

The Arnos Vale Basketball Club scheduled a best-of-three basketball series between the Playaz young academy and the Arnos Vale Heatseekers, with a game played each night from June 2 to June 4, 2023.

The Playaz Youth Academy won a close game 59-54 on the first day, but the Arnos Vale Heatseekers surged back to win decisively 59-25 on the second day. With the series tied at one game apiece, the Arnos Vale Heatseekers were able to grind out a 47-32 victory in a high-intensity back-and-forth game.

The Heatseekers received a case of drinks sponsored by Coreas Distribution Ltd., as well as two basketballs from the St. Vincent Basketball Federation (SVGBF), which was presented by Ms. Suzette Jackson, president of the SVGBF, while the Playaz Youth Academy received a case of drinks sponsored by the Cocoa-Cola Company, as well as two basketballs from the SVGBF.

The Arnos Vale basketball club would like to thank the St. Vincent Basketball Federation and its President, Ms. Suzette Jackson; the Playaz youth academy and its coach, Orlando Ferguson; the Arnos Vale Heatseekers; Coreas Distribution Ltd.; the Cocoa-Cola Company; all the table officials and referees; and everyone who came out and supported and helped make this event a success. We appreciate your ongoing patronage and support.