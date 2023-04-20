3-Day finance forum focused on sustainable funding in island nations

The Island Finance Forum, a three-day event which focused on sustainable finance in island nations, took place from April 18-20, 2023. The entirely virtual forum was organised by Island Innovation.

The event featured panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities that facilitated meaningful dialogue and collaborations among participants. PwC in the Caribbean is the lead strategic sponsor.

“PwC’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the goals of this event and their involvement will help drive our collective efforts to build more inclusive and resilient island regions. We are honored to have them support this important initiative.” said James Ellsmoor, CEO at Island Innovation. “Their commitment to sustainability and expertise in financial advisory will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and contribute to the collective effort to promote sustainable finance practices in island economies.”

PwC’s participation in the Island Finance Forum underscores its belief that business has a responsibility to be a force for good in society and demonstrates its dedication to supporting sustainable finance initiatives that drive economic growth in the Caribbean. Their global network of professionals, coupled with extensive experience in sustainable finance, positions it as a key ally in helping to deliver sustained outcomes for island economies.

Island nations are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels, natural disasters, and ecosystem degradation. As such, sustainable finance plays a critical role in building resilience and promoting sustainable development in these regions. Sustainable finance can help foster innovation and drive the development of new technologies and approaches that can be applied in other island contexts or even globally.

The Island Finance Forum was aimed at providing a platform for policymakers, financiers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to share their experiences and best practices in sustainable finance.

The forum covered a range of topics, including green bonds, renewable energy finance, fintech innovation, ESG, and impact investing.

Keynote speakers at the Island Finance Forum included:

Hon. Manoa Seru Kamikamica, Minister of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Fiji

Hon. Saboto Scofield Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Prof. Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services Mike Allen, Special Envoy and Advisor on Renewables | Representative at IRENA Government of New Zealand

Irene Olkeriil, Founder, Palau Entrepreneurs for Growth

The Forum looked at six Content Tracks:

Risk & Insurance

Renewable Energy Finance

FinTech and Innovation

Climate Finance

Blue Economy

Start-up Ecosystems

Island Innovation is a social enterprise and communications agency working to help drive sustainable development across islands worldwide. We bring islands together to share knowledge and promote collaboration toward creating innovative solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future.