3 Guyanese nationals killed in road accident in Northern Brazil

Three Guyanese nationals were killed in a two-vehicle incident in northern Brazil on Friday.

Carmichael Joseph, 45, a merchant from Lethem in Region Nine, his son Lindomar Santos, 20, and Juanita Honorio, a health worker from Tiger Pond Village in Rupununi, have been named as the deceased.

The Guyanese nationals were driving along the Boa Vista Highway when their 4×4 pick-up vehicle collided with a lorry, according to sources.

The three were declared deceased at the scene.

