3 now charged in the murder of Sheldon Welch of Georgetown

A third person has been charged as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to probe into the murder of Sheldon Welch of Georgetown on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Caratal, Georgetown.

On Tuesday, 07 March 2023, Lisroy Bacchus of Chilli Village, Georgetown Bacchus was charged with knowing that Javid Dasilva, 22 years old labourer of Caratal, Georgetown, and a 15-year-old student of Langley Park having committed the offence of Murder or other relevant offence on Sheldon Welch did without lawful authority or reasonable excuse assisted by transporting the body of Sheldon Welch to Morne Garu Mountain and burying him.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the defendant appeared in the Serious Offences Court for arraignment. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison pending the start of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

The prosecution is expected to call some 15 witnesses at the preliminary hearing, which is set for April 18.

Welch’s death brings the island’s homicide rate to 10 so far in 2023.