3 SVG entrepreneurs in third cohort of Green Incubator Programme

Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Programme

Three St Vincent and the Grenadines nationals are among the 24 green entrepreneurs chosen for the third cohort, which includes 43 talented green entrepreneurs (Greenpreneurs) from the Eastern Caribbean region.

Shane Compton, Mykala Bacchus, and Julieanna Noel are the three.

After a thorough review, the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme stated in a press release that it has chosen promising green entrepreneurs.

Among other things, the selection criteria sought to discover firms with a green focus, a strong entrepreneurial mindset, great growth potential, and a level of inclusivity. The program attracted applications from 120 businesses.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme, a partnership effort of The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, was established in 2021. The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) funds it.