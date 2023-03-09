3 Venezuelans nabbed in alleged pirate attack off Guyana

Three Venezuelan nationals were nabbed in rough waters by the Guyana Police Force and GDF Coast Guard as they attempted to flee with a stolen Guyanese-owned fishing boat. According to a report, the authorities were alerted to an alleged pirate attack in an area at Waini Point, North West District on Tuesday.

A Coast Guard vessel managed to capture the suspects in rough waters as they failed to flee towards the Venezuelan border with the boat and outboard engines they allegedly stole.

It is reported two Guyanese fishermen were asleep on the vessel, which was moored at Waini Point, North West District when they were awoken by the three suspects who were armed with guns, bows and arrows.

The victims said the alleged ‘pirates’ spoke to them in a foreign language (believed to be Spanish). The suspects ordered them off the fishing boat, which they took control of, and fled toward the Venezuelan border.

The two victims, a 24-year-old and a teenager managed to alert another nearby fishing vessel, which assisted them.

The victims reported the matter to their boss, who owns the fishing boat and the matter was subsequently reported to the Police.

As a result, Police and Coast Guard ranks swiftly proceeded to a notorious area on the water top called ‘Crab Dog’ area, where they observed and attempted to intercept the stolen boat with the suspects inside.

When the suspects saw the Police and Coast Guard ranks approaching, they jumped overboard. However, the team apprehended them and later learned they were all Venezuelan nationals.

The boat and the suspects were escorted to a safe area out of the treacherous water where a search was conducted, and two single-barrel shotguns, one live 5.56 round of ammunition, two arrows and one bow were found hidden in the boat.

The suspects are presently in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.