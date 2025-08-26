30 bright minds awarded Taiwan scholarships

H. E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines co-hosted the 2025 “MOFA Taiwan Scholarship & TaiwanICDF Scholarship Certificate Awarding Ceremony” on August 21, 2025. There are a total of 30 scholarship recipients this year.

During the Ceremony, Prime Minister Gonsalves thanked the steadfast ally Taiwan for contributing to the program for over two decades, which have benefited hundreds of Vincentian youths. The Prime Minister went on to encourage the recipients to dedicate themselves to their studies, while remembering to transform lives and lead changes to the community upon their return.

Ambassador Fan indicated that including the new addition this year, there are a total of 321 Vincentian scholarship recipients since its inception in 2004. For a student pursuing bachelor’s degree and the pre-degree Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP), the scholarship will cover one round-trip flight ticket, and up to 5 years of tuition and monthly stipend. The recipients this year have shown a vast variety in their areas of study, spanning from public health, international affairs and diplomacy, information engineering, economics and social development, digital media, business and trade to culinary art.

As education is the cornerstone of bilateral collaboration, Taiwan has also been promoting programs including bursaries, YES, and ON-SITE to support the development of local youth. Ambassador Fan encouraged the students to immerse themselves in the Taiwanese society, which cherishes democracy, freedom and civil participation, the common values shared by both countries.

The Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs as well as the Hon. Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation also joined the ceremony with family members of the scholarship recipients.

Among the recipients this year, 6 have taken the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL). Ambassador Fan encourages them to continue to excel in Mandarin in Taiwan.