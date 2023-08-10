30 percent discount on MRI scan fees for St Vincent nationals

On Wednesday, Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said that the government has granted approval for a 30 percent reduction in fees for nationals of SVG and a 20 percent reduction for non-nationals seeking to utilize the MRI facility located in the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown.

According to Daniel, the discount was provided as a result of the cabinet’s acknowledgment that the government did not bear the initial cost of the equipment.

“The management submitted to cabinet last week rates for use at the facility; they would have accumulated fees from across the region where the MRIs are being used. We would have tweaked those figures and approved the discounts”.