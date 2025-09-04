30 students graduate from SVGEF’s youth ocean academy

On Saturday, August 30th, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) proudly celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the Youth Ocean Academy, marking the successful close of the programme designed to nurture the next generation of ocean guardians.

Over the past six months, thirty students between the ages of 8-18 took part in the Academy and gained hands-on experience in marine conservation across six focus areas: sailing, cetaceans, coral, sea turtles, water quality and freshwater species, and seabirds. The programme’s aim was to blend classroom learning with conservation fieldwork and brought together Vincentian youth from various backgrounds, all connected by a shared passion for protecting the ocean, and by extension the environment.

The closing ceremony highlighted the outstanding achievements of the participants, with students reflecting on their journey and the top eight Ocean Guardians recognised for their performance and commitment. Many spoke about the friendships they formed, the skills they developed, and the passion for marine conservation that grew stronger throughout the programme.

Programme Manager, Delight Ollivierre shared:

“This first cohort of Ocean Guardians has shown us what is possible when young people are given the opportunities to connect deeply with the sea. Their enthusiasm, discipline, and creativity give me so much hope for the future of ocean stewardship in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Ocean literacy is at the heart of marine conservation and key to protecting our islands’ natural environment.”

SVGEF extends a huge thank you to the donors, project partners, and volunteers who made the Youth Ocean Academy possible, including the local mentors who guided the participants through each module.