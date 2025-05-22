30-Year-Old charged with Crimes in Green Hill

Green Hill resident charged with Damage to Property and Burglary

On May 20, 2025, police arrested and charged Rasheed Watson, a 30-year-old self-employed resident of Green Hill, with the offences of Damage to Property and Burglary.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, without lawful excuse, damaged one (1) aluminium and glass window valued at $600.00 ECC by smashing same with an unknown object.

The property belongs to a 65-year-old vendor of the same address. He was also charged with entering the dwelling house of the vendor as a trespasser and stealing a list of personal effects, with a total value of $177.00 ECC.

The offences were committed in Green Hill on May 10, 2025. Watson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Thursday, 22, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the virtual complainant and was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Thursday between 6 AM and 6 PM. The matter was adjourned to February 4, 2026, for trial.