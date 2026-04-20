300 kilos of Cocaine seized by SVG police

Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have recorded a historic blow against drug trafficking following a massive narcotics operation.

On Monday the 20th, police successfully seized over 300 kilos of cocaine, marking what is believed to be one of the largest drug hauls in the history of the nation’s police force.

While official details regarding the specific location of the bust and the intended destination of the narcotics remain limited, sources indicate that the operation has already led to an arrest.

One person is currently in custody as investigations continue into the origin of the shipment.

Authorities are expected to release information as the legal process moves forward and the person in custody is processed.